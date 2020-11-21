China Customer Relations Centers (NASDAQ:CCRC) Shares Gap Up to $4.34

China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRC)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.34, but opened at $4.88. China Customer Relations Centers shares last traded at $4.88, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.60.

About China Customer Relations Centers (NASDAQ:CCRC)

China Customer Relations Centers, Inc provides business process outsourcing services for transportation, e-commerce, banks and insurance, and telecommunications companies in the People's Republic of China. It offers voice-based and online-based customer care services, including customer relationship management, technical support, sales, customer retention, marketing surveys, and research.

