China Gas Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CGHLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China Gas Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CGHLY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the October 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded China Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th.

Shares of CGHLY stock opened at $87.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.41. China Gas has a one year low of $65.69 and a one year high of $107.25.

About China Gas

China Gas Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a gas operator and service provider in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company invests in, constructs, operates, and maintains city and town gas pipeline infrastructure facilities, gas terminals, storage and transportation facilities, and gas logistics systems; transmits natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to residential, industrial, and commercial customers; constructs and operates compressed natural gas/liquefied natural gas refilling stations; and develops and applies technologies related to natural gas and LPG.

