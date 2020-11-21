Chorus (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chorus (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

CHRYY opened at $29.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. Chorus has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.45 and its 200 day moving average is $25.89.

Chorus Company Profile

Chorus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services over copper and fiber networks for residential and business customers; and very high speed digital subscriber line broadband services. The company also provides colocation services.

Featured Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

