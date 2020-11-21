Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Now Covered by Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underweight rating on the stock.

CHYHY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of CHYHY opened at $25.72 on Wednesday. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 52 week low of $15.37 and a 52 week high of $28.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.20.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Company Profile

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops and sells natural ingredient solutions for food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in three segments: Food Cultures & Enzymes, Health & Nutrition, and Natural Colors.

