Christian Kappelhoff-Wulff Sells 100,000 Shares of John Menzies plc (MNZS.L) (LON:MNZS) Stock

John Menzies plc (MNZS.L) (LON:MNZS) insider Christian Kappelhoff-Wulff sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 178 ($2.33), for a total value of £178,000 ($232,558.14).

Christian Kappelhoff-Wulff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 13th, Christian Kappelhoff-Wulff purchased 100,000 shares of John Menzies plc (MNZS.L) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.62) per share, for a total transaction of £124,000 ($162,006.79).

John Menzies plc (MNZS.L) stock opened at GBX 162.80 ($2.13) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.81. The company has a market capitalization of $93.08 million and a P/E ratio of -1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 122.54 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 120.61. John Menzies plc has a twelve month low of GBX 66.90 ($0.87) and a twelve month high of GBX 489.50 ($6.40).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MNZS shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of John Menzies plc (MNZS.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of John Menzies plc (MNZS.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of John Menzies plc (MNZS.L) in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on John Menzies plc (MNZS.L) from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

John Menzies plc (MNZS.L) Company Profile

John Menzies plc provides aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company offers ground and cargo handling; into-plane fueling services and fuel farm management to airlines, airports, oil companies, and other partners; executive services, which includes lounge provision and meet-and-greet services for executive and VIP air travel; and offline services for airline customers, as well as cargo forwarding services.

