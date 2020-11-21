CI Investments Inc. Acquires 427 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 1.3% during the second quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 16,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 3.1% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 10,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 2.7% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 9.6% during the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 6.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Robert Half International from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Robert Half International from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Robert Half International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra upgraded Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

Shares of RHI opened at $60.99 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a one year low of $32.38 and a one year high of $66.78. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.03.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

