CI Investments Inc. Acquires 728 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HSY. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Hershey during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Hershey during the second quarter worth about $2,518,000. SVA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Hershey during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in The Hershey during the third quarter worth about $786,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in The Hershey by 91.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 5,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY opened at $147.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $109.88 and a one year high of $161.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.99.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.65% and a net margin of 13.50%. The Hershey’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.71%.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.02, for a total value of $36,357.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,604.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total transaction of $351,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,867,765.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,256 shares of company stock valued at $738,682 in the last 90 days. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HSY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Hershey from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on The Hershey from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on The Hershey from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on The Hershey in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Hershey from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.13.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

