CI Investments Inc. Acquires Shares of 36,900 Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BHC. FMR LLC raised its position in Bausch Health Companies by 14.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 312,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after purchasing an additional 39,276 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bausch Health Companies by 123.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 111,654 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Bausch Health Companies by 206.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,614,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,021,000 after purchasing an additional 9,167,662 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 56.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 19,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 3,094.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, insider William D. Humphries sold 5,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $91,635.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 235,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,515.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BHC shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Monday, August 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.88.

Shares of BHC opened at $19.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.53. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $31.97.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 23.92% and a positive return on equity of 173.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

