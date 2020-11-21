CI Investments Inc. Boosts Stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 71.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,153 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 16.2% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 21,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,120,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 19.7% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 51,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 169.2% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 7.1% in the second quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 154,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,673,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CPB shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.06.

In related news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 6,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $292,025.25. Corporate insiders own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPB opened at $48.98 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $40.70 and a fifty-two week high of $57.54. The stock has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.35 and a 200-day moving average of $49.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 18.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 47.46%.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

