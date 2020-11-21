CI Investments Inc. Boosts Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

CI Investments Inc. raised its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Travelers Companies by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 26,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in The Travelers Companies by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in The Travelers Companies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 123,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,122,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in The Travelers Companies by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRV opened at $134.55 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.99 and a 1 year high of $141.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.32.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.21. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Travelers Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.94.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

