CI Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 96.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $247.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $241.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.47. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.38 and a twelve month high of $267.48.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 105.45%. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 49.37%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROK. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.24.

In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.73, for a total value of $78,387.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total transaction of $74,270.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 717 shares in the company, valued at $179,300.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,708 shares of company stock worth $13,108,209. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

