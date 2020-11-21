CI Investments Inc. Buys 1,392 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2,389.3% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 42.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 823.9% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 82.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SFM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $20.04 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.22.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.17. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 34.45%. On average, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joe Fortunato bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.80 per share, for a total transaction of $244,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, beer and wine, and household items.

