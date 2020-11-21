CI Investments Inc. Buys 1,727 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 212.1% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,677,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,857,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217,263 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,766,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,438,000 after purchasing an additional 458,010 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 142.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,772,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215,768 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,381,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,811,000 after acquiring an additional 987,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,245,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,769,000 after acquiring an additional 261,345 shares during the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OHI shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omega Healthcare Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.21.

OHI opened at $34.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.37 and a 200 day moving average of $30.82. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 49.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.92. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.33 and a 12 month high of $45.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($1.18). The business had revenue of $81.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.56 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.30%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

