CI Investments Inc. Buys 602 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 9.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 112.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 666,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,142,000 after buying an additional 16,452 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 225.1% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 93,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,408,000 after buying an additional 64,887 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 63,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 61.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 85,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,541,000 after buying an additional 32,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $81.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.88. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $151.59. The firm has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.77). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.60% and a net margin of 32.88%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. Simon Property Group’s revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 43.19%.

SPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $89.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.33.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

