CI Investments Inc. Buys 7,012 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,012 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth $433,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Kroger during the 2nd quarter worth $304,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in The Kroger by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 55,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 24,062 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in The Kroger by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 80,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in The Kroger by 148.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 671,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,712,000 after buying an additional 400,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 6,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $203,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 103,814 shares in the company, valued at $3,515,142.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen M. Mckinney sold 10,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total value of $339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,720 shares of company stock valued at $2,891,478 in the last quarter. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on KR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Kroger in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 14th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on The Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on The Kroger in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.39.

NYSE:KR opened at $32.44 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $26.25 and a 52-week high of $37.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.62.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 11th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.19. The Kroger had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $30.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. The Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

