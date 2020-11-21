CI Investments Inc. Buys Shares of 55,600 At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME)

CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 55,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.09% of At Home Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HOME. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of At Home Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,530,000. No Street GP LP bought a new stake in shares of At Home Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,490,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of At Home Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,011,000. Stormborn Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of At Home Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,570,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 876.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 540,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after buying an additional 484,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Laura L. Bracken sold 3,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $71,335.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Norman E. Mcleod sold 192,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $4,233,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 27,003 shares of company stock valued at $385,796 and have sold 366,330 shares valued at $7,839,462. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HOME opened at $16.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -2.11, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. At Home Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $23.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.06.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $515.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.00 million. At Home Group had a negative net margin of 35.75% and a positive return on equity of 14.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that At Home Group Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HOME. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of At Home Group from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of At Home Group in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of At Home Group from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America raised shares of At Home Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $16.50 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.02.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

