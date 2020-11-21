CI Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

CI Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 33.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,282 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 2,105 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 4.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,198,462 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $440,460,000 after purchasing an additional 122,797 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 33.6% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,176,122 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $154,886,000 after buying an additional 295,903 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 21.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,000,298 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $147,174,000 after buying an additional 174,508 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 14.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 988,689 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $146,237,000 after buying an additional 123,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 84.0% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 851,353 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $125,923,000 after buying an additional 388,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Antonio G. Gomes sold 19,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $2,680,314.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.42, for a total value of $92,483.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,072,605.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,904 shares of company stock valued at $7,905,022 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CTXS stock opened at $120.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.22. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.31 and a twelve month high of $173.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $767.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.02 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 7th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Citrix Systems from $162.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.93.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

