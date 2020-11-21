CI Investments Inc. Decreases Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

CI Investments Inc. lessened its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388,024 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% during the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

RTX opened at $69.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $105.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes acquired 55,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.82 per share, for a total transaction of $3,015,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,902,709.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez acquired 1,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.57 per share, for a total transaction of $52,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,212,710.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 84,591 shares of company stock worth $4,567,268. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.47.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

