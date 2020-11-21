CI Investments Inc. Decreases Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

CI Investments Inc. cut its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,383 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 17.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,508,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,563,956,000 after purchasing an additional 670,800 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 113.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 740,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,229,000 after purchasing an additional 393,772 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 666.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 262,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,004,000 after purchasing an additional 228,131 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the third quarter worth $64,547,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 66.0% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 293,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,107,000 after acquiring an additional 116,766 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.28, for a total transaction of $5,556,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 152,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,077,580.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total value of $4,122,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,311,429.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,500 shares of company stock valued at $12,341,780. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $414.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.91, a PEG ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $395.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $358.71. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $247.22 and a 52 week high of $429.91.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $285.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.07 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 16.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TYL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Oppenheimer cut Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $357.50.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Read More: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.