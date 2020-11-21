CI Investments Inc. Grows Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 504.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 7.3% in the third quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 399,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,183 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 8.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 131,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,420,000 after acquiring an additional 10,457 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 15.1% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth about $589,000. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ITW opened at $203.84 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.94 and a 52-week high of $224.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of $64.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $203.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.79.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.84%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ITW shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

