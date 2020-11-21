CI Investments Inc. Grows Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 124.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,547 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BX. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 129.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,974,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $364,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937,002 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 3,305.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,487,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384,618 shares during the period. Cryder Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,533,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 6,709.9% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,396,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,990 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,803,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on BX. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Blackstone Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.88.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $58.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.53 billion, a PE ratio of 54.81 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.30.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 93.51%.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.