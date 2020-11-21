CI Investments Inc. Grows Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,990 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Generac by 1,240.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Generac by 158.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GNRC shares. Argus started coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Generac has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.62.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $222.97 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.50 and a 52-week high of $234.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $212.03 and a 200-day moving average of $160.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.33. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. The company had revenue of $701.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.62 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.73, for a total transaction of $1,068,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 656,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,321,439.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 3,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total transaction of $761,054.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,220,778.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,611 shares of company stock valued at $2,776,054 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

