CI Investments Inc. Has $449,000 Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 155.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 10,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.25, for a total value of $4,762,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,763,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 5,902 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total value of $2,572,740.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,978,874.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,990 shares of company stock worth $46,661,634. Corporate insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IDXX shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $415.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $369.25.

IDXX stock opened at $464.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $428.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $365.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $39.60 billion, a PE ratio of 80.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.90. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $485.00.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $721.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.48 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

