CI Investments Inc. Has $457,000 Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth about $2,940,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth about $650,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 135,032 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,519,000 after acquiring an additional 66,804 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Thomas Garcia sold 2,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total transaction of $593,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,304. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 13,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.88, for a total value of $2,762,860.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,004,819.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,281 shares of company stock valued at $17,819,252. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $240.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. 140166 restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $260.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.78.

Shares of DECK stock opened at $247.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $253.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $78.70 and a 12 month high of $285.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.90. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $623.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

