CI Investments Inc. Has $458,000 Holdings in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

CI Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 51.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,183 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 91,300 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PBI. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Pitney Bowes during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in Pitney Bowes during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 36.7% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,093 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 144.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 10,110 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 191.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PBI opened at $5.71 on Friday. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $7.70. The stock has a market cap of $988.45 million, a PE ratio of -24.83 and a beta of 3.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.15 and a 200-day moving average of $4.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.28.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $891.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.56 million. Pitney Bowes had a positive return on equity of 84.50% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. National Securities upgraded Pitney Bowes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

In related news, Director Linda S. Sanford purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.92 per share, for a total transaction of $39,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 81,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,011.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides products and services for domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and cross-border e-commerce transactions.

