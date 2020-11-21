CI Investments Inc. Has $476,000 Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 24.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Biogen by 108.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,087,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $283,778,000 after purchasing an additional 566,347 shares during the period. AJO LP grew its holdings in Biogen by 413.3% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 423,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,199,000 after purchasing an additional 340,674 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 49.0% during the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 715,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $191,539,000 after purchasing an additional 235,500 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Biogen by 30,336.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 210,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,659,000 after purchasing an additional 209,925 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Biogen by 223.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 236,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,042,000 after purchasing an additional 163,257 shares during the period. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Biogen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Biogen from $342.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Biogen to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $343.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Biogen from $282.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Biogen from $350.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.90.

Shares of BIIB opened at $244.15 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $374.99. The company has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 33.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

