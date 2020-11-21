CI Investments Inc. Has $588,000 Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Polaris by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 767,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,003,000 after buying an additional 224,551 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 555,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,177,000 after purchasing an additional 263,887 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 517,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,521,000 after purchasing an additional 71,296 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 335.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 507,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,004,000 after purchasing an additional 391,222 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,933,000. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polaris stock opened at $91.91 on Friday. Polaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.35 and a 52 week high of $110.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.00 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.90.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.66. Polaris had a positive return on equity of 32.38% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 39.24%.

PII has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Polaris from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised Polaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Polaris from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Polaris from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Polaris in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.73.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

