CI Investments Inc. Has $603,000 Stock Position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Cable One were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cable One alerts:

Shares of CABO opened at $2,009.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.78 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,863.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,824.31. Cable One, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,031.39 and a 52 week high of $2,044.41.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $10.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.70 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $339.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.08 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 19.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 45.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Cable One’s payout ratio is 29.90%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Cable One from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cable One in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,849.14.

In other news, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,935.00, for a total value of $1,726,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,398,255. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,894.37, for a total value of $568,311.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,453,663.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,815 shares of company stock worth $3,382,029 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Profile

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.