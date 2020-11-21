CI Investments Inc. Has $665,000 Stock Position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 923 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUSA. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Murphy USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,483,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 423.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 275,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,040,000 after acquiring an additional 223,075 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,959,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 499.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 52,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,708,000 after acquiring an additional 43,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 228.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 59,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,706,000 after acquiring an additional 41,444 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MUSA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised Murphy USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

In other Murphy USA news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 2,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $371,041.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,387,047.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 20,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.27, for a total transaction of $2,843,974.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,119,942.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,796 shares of company stock valued at $4,423,417 in the last 90 days. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MUSA stock opened at $131.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.43. Murphy USA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.75 and a fifty-two week high of $144.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.05.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.05. Murphy USA had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 45.51%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 13.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.12%.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in the marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 1,489 gasoline stores, including 1,161 Murphy USA and 328 Murphy Express stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

