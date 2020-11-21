CI Investments Inc. Has $678,000 Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSA. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Public Storage by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Public Storage news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson bought 37,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $217.65 per share, with a total value of $8,059,797.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,859,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,524,587.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald L. Havner, Jr. bought 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $214.85 per share, for a total transaction of $408,215.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.30.

Public Storage stock opened at $223.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $155.37 and a twelve month high of $240.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $232.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.90.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.19). The company had revenue of $730.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.78 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 48.65% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,500 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 238 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at June 30, 2020.

