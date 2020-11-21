CI Investments Inc. Has $732,000 Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Analog Devices by 127.6% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 189.7% in the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Analog Devices by 190.9% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Analog Devices from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.48.

In other news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 9,660 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,352,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,090 shares in the company, valued at $4,772,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 27,500 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.13, for a total transaction of $3,166,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,786,951.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,962 shares of company stock valued at $14,166,165. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

ADI opened at $134.88 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $140.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $49.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.40.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

