CI Investments Inc. Has $774,000 Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1,073.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 61 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 261.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 76 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Shares of ISRG opened at $730.74 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $360.50 and a 12 month high of $792.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $726.07 and its 200-day moving average is $652.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.90 billion, a PE ratio of 83.23, a P/E/G ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.97.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $1.15. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $725.00 to $760.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $716.89.

In related news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.73, for a total transaction of $723,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,023,938.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.28, for a total transaction of $4,291,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,786,983.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,050 shares of company stock worth $7,260,576 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.