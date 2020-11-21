CI Investments Inc. Increases Stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WING. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $931,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,772 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Wingstop by 243.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,159,000 after buying an additional 16,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Wingstop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,483,000.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WING. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Wingstop from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Wingstop from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Wingstop from $146.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Wingstop from $124.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.18.

Wingstop stock opened at $129.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.87. Wingstop Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.27 and a 1 year high of $170.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.38, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $64.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.71%.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of November 03, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,500 restaurants worldwide.

