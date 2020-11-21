CI Investments Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 25.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 951 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 1,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHW. UBS Group raised their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered The Sherwin-Williams from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $765.00 to $778.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $695.00 to $795.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $707.76.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $724.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $700.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $641.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $65.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $325.43 and a 12-month high of $758.00.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.80 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 25.38%.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.18, for a total transaction of $15,779,666.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,739,203.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 7,420 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.47, for a total value of $4,997,147.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,034,655.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,266 shares of company stock valued at $50,674,133 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

