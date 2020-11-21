CI Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 23,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FHI opened at $26.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.83. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $38.26.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $364.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.61 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.15%.

In other Federated Hermes news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 1,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $31,246.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,224. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gordon J. Ceresino sold 5,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $163,920.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 213,870 shares in the company, valued at $6,065,353.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,196 shares of company stock worth $515,721 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FHI. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Federated Hermes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Federated Hermes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.17.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

