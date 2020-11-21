CI Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,895,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723,467 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $120.99 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $69.27 and a 12 month high of $130.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.33.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

