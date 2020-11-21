CI Investments Inc. Purchases 1,290 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the second quarter worth $223,238,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 258.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,712,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,008,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117,613 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the second quarter worth $122,766,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 1,924.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,188,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,654 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 285.7% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,992,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,609 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NRG Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.89.

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $30.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.18. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.54 and a 1 year high of $40.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. NRG Energy had a net margin of 44.34% and a return on equity of 130.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

