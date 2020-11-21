CI Investments Inc. Purchases 3,181 Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 100.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 4,355.7% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,772,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $646,750,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575,801 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 27.0% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,988,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,120,000 after purchasing an additional 635,676 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 30.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 607,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,793,000 after purchasing an additional 140,558 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 539,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,679,000 after purchasing an additional 10,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 0.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 452,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $86.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, major shareholder Fuad El-Hibri sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.73, for a total transaction of $4,109,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,209,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,254,297.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 28,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total transaction of $3,160,649.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,755,989.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,953 shares of company stock worth $13,674,856. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EBS opened at $82.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.68. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.37 and a 52-week high of $137.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 1.44.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.07. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $385.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

