CI Investments Inc. Purchases New Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 614.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 578,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,096,000 after purchasing an additional 497,300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,650,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,223,000 after purchasing an additional 378,913 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,060,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $456,363,000 after purchasing an additional 266,873 shares in the last quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $51,743,000. Finally, Gainplan LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,397,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO opened at $256.04 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $129.54 and a 12 month high of $257.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.97.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

