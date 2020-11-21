CI Investments Inc. Purchases New Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. CX Institutional increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 184 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $240.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $220.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.26. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $112.62 and a twelve month high of $247.98. The company has a market cap of $66.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. Analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total value of $292,988.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,232.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NSC has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Benchmark raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.00.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

