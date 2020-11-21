CI Investments Inc. Purchases Shares of 21,010 Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the third quarter worth about $196,466,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the third quarter worth about $6,092,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the third quarter worth about $4,729,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the third quarter worth about $1,911,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the third quarter worth about $1,647,000.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OSH. William Blair began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Monday, August 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Oak Street Health from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Monday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.14.

Shares of NYSE OSH opened at $46.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.43. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.11 and a 52-week high of $56.28.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $217.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.00 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in designing and building the Oak Street platform to address the unmet needs of the chronically ill Medicare population in the United States. It operates primary care centers serving Medicare beneficiaries. The company contracts with health plans to generate medical costs savings and realize a return on its investment in primary care.

