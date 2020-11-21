CI Investments Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,288 Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $358,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 123,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,291,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth $73,745,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 7,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.17, for a total transaction of $1,664,527.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,671,334.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE opened at $258.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $238.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $106.14 and a 1-year high of $265.87.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 30.58%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $250.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.24.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

