CI Investments Inc. Raises Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,353 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OKE. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 180.4% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 106.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 59.3% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 191.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

OKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Scotiabank cut shares of ONEOK from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.26.

NYSE OKE opened at $32.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.50. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $78.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.02.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.35%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.82%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.