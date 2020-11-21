CI Investments Inc. Sells 1,220 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,196 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% in the third quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 14,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 14.4% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 970,259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $68,394,000 after acquiring an additional 61,372 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 11.7% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 486,457 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,290,000 after acquiring an additional 50,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,335,000. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $81.65 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $33.71 and a twelve month high of $95.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.04. The company has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.66%.

LYB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. HSBC lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.32.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,878 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total value of $156,268.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

