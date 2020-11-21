CI Investments Inc. Sells 170 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

CI Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,583 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,215,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LMT. ValuEngine cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Argus upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.18.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $368.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $373.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $378.63. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $266.11 and a 12-month high of $442.53. The firm has a market cap of $102.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

