CI Investments Inc. Sells 2,088 Shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its position in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,088 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.06% of Meridian Bioscience worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIVO. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth $38,731,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 322.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,110,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,854,000 after purchasing an additional 847,376 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 974.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 714,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,649,000 after purchasing an additional 648,316 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth $4,901,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,562,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,251,000 after purchasing an additional 262,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

VIVO has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Meridian Bioscience from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine lowered Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Meridian Bioscience from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Meridian Bioscience presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

VIVO stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $814.40 million, a PE ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.60. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $26.58.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 18.22%. On average, analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Meridian Bioscience Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

