CI Investments Inc. Takes Position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 21,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the second quarter valued at $218,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in ArcBest by 18.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 153,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 24,007 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in ArcBest in the second quarter worth about $302,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in ArcBest by 8.3% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 13,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in ArcBest by 8.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the period. 81.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ArcBest stock opened at $37.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $963.47 million, a PE ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.33. ArcBest Co. has a one year low of $13.54 and a one year high of $39.69.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 9.58%. On average, equities analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.11%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARCB. Truist upped their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of ArcBest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.27.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

