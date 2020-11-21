CI Investments Inc. Takes Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,838 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SQ. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Square in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,078,000. Softbank Group Corp acquired a new position in Square in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,668,000. Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in Square by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,326,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,563 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the 2nd quarter worth $83,952,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Square by 387.5% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 658,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,062,000 after acquiring an additional 523,105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

Shares of SQ opened at $195.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.92 billion, a PE ratio of 316.08 and a beta of 2.68. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.33 and a 1 year high of $201.33.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.32, for a total transaction of $1,413,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 433,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,322,987.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 3,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.03, for a total value of $593,756.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,627,729.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 781,819 shares of company stock valued at $136,009,974 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Square from $180.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Square from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Square from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Square from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.43.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.