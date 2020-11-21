CI Investments Inc. Takes Position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA)

CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOVA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 3.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 7.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 556,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,497,000 after purchasing an additional 39,485 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the third quarter worth approximately $1,386,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter worth approximately $1,120,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 44.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 233,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 72,311 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NOVA stock opened at $34.78 on Friday. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $36.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.68.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03.

NOVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.55.

In other news, Director C Park Shaper sold 71,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $1,874,603.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $140,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,550,963 shares of company stock valued at $155,648,107.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

