CIBC Boosts Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Price Target to $14.25

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from $14.00 to $14.25 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a hold rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research report on Sunday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from $11.75 to $13.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.79.

Summit Industrial Income REIT stock opened at $10.27 on Wednesday. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $11.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.76.

About Summit Industrial Income REIT

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

